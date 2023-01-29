GR Lady Wolves emerge victorious while GR Boys fall to Star Valley

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Road closures and bad weather didn’t stop Star Valley from making their way to Green River today to go up against the Green River Wolves during Conference. Out of all the high school 4A basketball games today, they were the only ones able to compete. The Lady Wolves beat Star Valley 58 to 38 but the boys could not bounce back and lost to Star Valley, 60 to 70.

Tonight’s theme was Cowboy night. The next game will be White Out. Don’t forget to come out and support your local Wolves.

The next game hosted by the Green River Wolves will the be 15th Annual Blood Drive Challenge against Rock Springs Tigers on Thursday, Feb. 2. Wyo4news will video the results of who will take home the trophy that night on Facebook.