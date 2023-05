Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

PINEDALE, WYOMING — The Green River Soccer Team was away yesterday as they faced Pinedale High School in another conference matchup for the season.

The Lady Wolves defeated the Lady Wranglers 6-1. The Wolves beat the Wranglers 3-0.

State soccer is approaching and all 3A teams will be welcomed into the Green River community. More information regarding brackets and schedules for state can be found here.