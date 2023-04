Green River Soccer – Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — With better weather, both the Wolves and Lady Wolves soccer battled against the Powell Panthers today. While both teams tried their hardest, the Panthers came out on top, beating the Lady Wolves, 5-3 and the Wolves, 1-0 during their conference matches.

Their next game is scheduled for tomorrow, April 15, 2023 against Cody.