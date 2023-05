Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River High School Softball Team was back at home today as they took on the Cody Fillies. It was also a very memorable game for the team today as well as the seniors were greeted by their family and friends as they played in their final home game.

The Lady Wolves dropped to the Lady Fillies 16-1.

Congratulations to seniors Shelby Carson and Lani Blaylock!