Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GILLETTE, WYOMING — The Green River High School Girl’s Softball team went against East Thunderbirds for their first matchup in the WHSAA State Championship. Unfortunately, the Lady Wolves were unable to make a run, losing to the Lady Thunderbirds 11-0.

Tomorrow they will go up against Kelly Walsh at noon to fight for the consolation round.