Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Wyoming 3A State Tournament has officially kicked off in Green River this afternoon. The Wolves began the tournament against Torrington, who sat in the #2 spot within 4A East.

The competition was tough this afternoon against Torrington. Despite the determination of the team, they dropped 2-1. The boys will play tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. at Lincoln Middle School.