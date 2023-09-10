Green River and Rock Springs Tennis fall short against Cheyenne Central

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Both Rock Springs and Green River Tennis teams hosted Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central yesterday for regular conference games. Scores for those games can be found below.

Green River Tennis – Central

#1 Singles: Brianna Strauss (1-6, 1-6)

#2 Singles: Grace Gomez (0-6, 0-6)

#1 Doubles: Hannah Skinner, Lily Harris (2-6, 0-6)

#2 Doubles: Jocelyn Peterson, Raygan Cochrun (1-6, 0-6)

#3 Doubles: Brynley Beutel, Sydney Lopez (2-6, 1-6)

GIRLS OVERALL: 5-0, Central wins

#1 Singles: Chris Wilson (5-7, 0-6)

#2 Singles: Dylan Archibald (0-6, 0-6)

#1 Doubles: Jake Nielsen, Tanner Hokanson (0-6, 1-6)

#2 Doubles: Andrew Neher, Gabe Maez (0-6, 2-6)

#3 Doubles: Kaiden Dodson, Dusten Berg (1-6, 2-6)

BOYS OVERALL: 5-0, Central wins

Green River Tennis – East

#1 Singles: Brianna Strauss (6-7, (3-7), 6-3, 6-1)

#2 Singles: Grace Gomez (5-7, 6-4, 6-1)

#1 Doubles: Hannah Skinner, Lily Harris (5-7, 2-6)

#2 Doubles: Jocelyn Peterson, Raygan Cochrun (6-43, 4-6, 6-4)

#3 Doubles: Brynley Beutel, Sydney Lopez (2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2)

GIRLS OVERALL: 4-1, Green River wins

#1 Singles: Chris Wilson (1-6, 0-6)

#2 Singles: Dylan Archibald (3-6, 6-3, 2-6)

#1 Doubles: Jake Nielsen, Tanner Hokanson (5-7, 3-6)

#2 Doubles: Andrew Neher, Gabe Maez (2-6, 3-6)

#3 Doubles: Kaiden Dodson, Dusten Berg (2-6, 3-6)

BOYS OVERALL: 0-5, East wins

Rock Springs Tennis – East

#1 Singles: Karlie Nandrup (6-1, 6-0)

#2 Singles: Abby Jones (0-6, 1-6)

#1 Doubles: Rosie Barker, Makaylee Hitt (6-1, 7-5)

#2 Doubles: Cumorah Shuler, Kyndall Turnwall (6-3, 6-3)

#3 Doubles: Brixan Frazier, Kate Killpack (6-3, 6-2)

GIRLS OVERALL: 4-1, Rock Springs wins

#1 Singles: Chandler Smith (2-6, 2-6)

#2 Singles: Tanner Tryzbiak (1-6, 1-6)

#1 Doubles: Tyler Davies, Jared Swafford (3-6, 6-2, 6-1)

#2 Doubles: Trip Baker, Jack Aanerud (1-6, 1-6)

#3 Doubles: Emilio Corona, Carsan Jenkins (5-7, 0-6)

BOYS OVERALL: 4-1, East wins

Rock Springs – Central

#1 Singles: Karlie Nandrup (2-6, 1-6)

#2 Singles: Abby Jones (0-6, 3-6)

#1 Doubles: Rosie Barker, Makaylee Hitt (0-6, 0-6)

#2 Doubles: Cumorah Shuler, Kyndall Turnwall (1-6, 0-6)

#3 Doubles: Brixan Frazier, Kate Killpack (1-6, 0-6)

GIRLS OVERALL: 5-0, Central wins

#1 Singles: Chandler Smith (1-6, 1-6)

#2 Singles: Tanner Tryzbiak (1-6, 1-6)

#1 Doubles: Tyler Davies, Jared Swafford (0-6, 1-6)

#2 Doubles: Trip Baker, Jack Aanerud (3-6, 3-6)

#3 Doubles: Emilio Corona, Carsan Jenkins (3-6, 3-6)

BOYS OVERALL: 5-0, Central wins