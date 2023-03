Wyo4News Photo – Green River Softball

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs High School girls’ softball team went up against Green River High School today at the Paul Wataha Recreation Area for the Conference Matchup. Green River had a 10-point lead at the beginning of the game, but the Lady Tigers were able to come out on top, barely winning 20-19.

On March 31 and April 1, both the Lady Tigers and Lady Wolves will go up against Worland and Cody.