Green River falls to KW; RS defeats Natrona County for conference softball matchup

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Both Green River and Rock Springs Softball Teams were back in action today on their home fields. Green River hosted Kelly Walsh, while Rock Springs hosted Natrona County. Despite the rain delay, both teams were able to fit their conference game in before the storm cancelled their second game.

This afternoon the Green River Lady Wolves hosted the Kelly Walsh Lady Trojans. After a rain delay, the Trojans took the game over as they won 20-12. Based on WyoPreps, “Trojans scored in every inning but the 1st. Sisco had 3 hits & 3 RBIs. Griffith homered for KW. Blaylock homered for GR”.

Rock Springs Lady Tigers were back on their home field this evening as well as they hosted the Natrona County Lady Mustangs. Rock Springs won their conference game 10-8. From WyoPreps, “Tigers rallied from 3-0 and 6-4 deficits, but it was 2 runs in the 5th that was the difference. Sweeney had 2 hits & 3 RBIs for RS”.

The teams are set to flip-flop tomorrow with Kelly Walsh playing at Rock Springs and Natrona County playing at Green River. Both games are set to begin at 11:30 a.m.