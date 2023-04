Green River Boys Soccer Senior Recognition – Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — During the Mountain View at Green River boys soccer game, Green River High School recognized nine outstanding senior athletes. They also defeated their competition, beating the Buffalos 2-0.

Seniors recognized are Damien Holmes, Braxton Cordova, AB Vergara, Korbin Arnell, Tyler Waters, Jeremiah Salmo, Jackson Mitchell, and Tanner Moseley. Congratulations