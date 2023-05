Wyo4News Photo – Green River Girl’s Soccer Seniors

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — During the Lander at Green River girls’ soccer game, Green River High School recognized five outstanding senior athletes.

Seniors recognized are Cadin Reyes (Captain), Vanessa Valerio (Captain), Kenia Zarate, Dalya Salcedo (Captain), Alexa Alatorre, and Soccer Manager Estrella Amarijo. Congratulations!