Green River hosts invite for Track and Field

Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — 36 events took place in the wind and cold, but that didn’t stop these athletes from performing their best! During the Green River High School Track and Field Invite, 12 schools competed from around the area. Those schools were from Big Piney, Evanston, Farson-Eden, Green River, Jackson, Kemmerer, Lander, Lyman, Mountain View, Pinedale, Rock Springs, and Wind River attended to compete today.

Combined Team Scores – 36 Events Scored

Evanston High School – 240.50 Lander Valley High School – 183 Rock Springs High School – 168 Green River High School – 130 Lyman High School – 117 Big Piney High School – 106 Kemmerer High School – 96 Pinedale High School – 85.50 Jackson Hole High School – 68.50 Mountain View High School – 47 Wind River High School – 38 Farson-Eden High School – 10.50

Full results of the meet can be found here.

Green River, Lyman, and Mountain View will head to the Morgan, UT Invite tomorrow while Rock Springs will compete in Pinedale, WY on April 28.

Wyo4News Photo Wyo4News Photo





