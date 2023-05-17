Green River Knights defeat Rock Springs Stallions on home field

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Earlier tonight, the Green River Knights welcomed the Rock Springs Stallions to their home field at Stratton Meyers Park in Green River.

The Green River Knights pulled the victory on the Stallions with a 5-1 win.

The Rock Springs 3rd Annual Southwest Series is set to take place this weekend, with Rock Springs playing their first game against Evanston this Saturday beginning at 10:00 a.m. Green River will also participate in this tournament, playing Jackson this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. All games are scheduled to take place on the Stallions home fields.