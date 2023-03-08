Green River Lady Wolves competing at State tomorrow

2023 Regionals 2nd Place Champions – Photo submitted by the Girls’ Basketball Coach, Richard Carroll

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River Lady Wolves came in second for the 4A Regional Tournament last weekend, which won them a spot at State this week. The State Tournament starts tomorrow, March 9th – 11th, in Casper, Wyoming. Their first game will be against the Sheridan Broncs at 9 a.m.

According to the Girls’ Basketball Coach, Richard Carroll, they have twelve Varsity girls attending. Carroll went on to say, “We actually have no seniors here at the state tournament this year.”

Carroll talked about how the season has gone so far, stating, “We rotate between 8-9 girls in our games as far as Varsity is concerned. We took 2nd at Regionals. We went quads of 4 teams which was 6-0 and we went 9-2 in the West before we lost. It has been a very young team, and we didn’t have any returning starters. We are young and we took some hard knocks at the beginning, but we have played very well over the last month or so getting things figured out, but I am really happy with the way we’ve played.”

The greatest achievement Carroll mentioned was the learning curve. “They have learned to become a better defensive team than they were at the beginning of the season. We then learned to communicate very well, both verbally and as we move on the floor.”

Carroll brought up, “We like the up-temple game, moving the ball quickly, trying to get easy baskets in transition, and if you watch us play you can see us move up and down the court pretty quick. We are trying to create a turnover, from our defense both full and half-court. That way it’s exciting for basketball and we can make some baskets in that transaction in a half-court offense.”

“At the beginning of the season, we practice for 2 hours warming up and learning skills. We work skills hard and then work on offense and defense. We do a lot of defense and rebounding and then work on offense.”

Communication is the goal of a great team. “In a lot of drills, we make sure they are calling each other’s names, asking for the ball, telling each other where they are on the court,” Carroll said. They work on these during practice to make sure they are great during each game.

Carroll noted, “I would like to thank the parents and all the people in Green River for their support throughout the year. I think we have a really great foundation and parents have really worked hard to support us throughout the course of the season. And all the positive things from people who have watched us. We look forward to playing well and seeing them at the games tomorrow.”

Carroll has been coaching at the Varsity level for around 27 years. He has coached for 41 years at all levels in general. The girls have been his longest coaching career, but he has also coached boys in the past. Carroll mentioned that even though he started coaching years ago, “I just have a love for basketball in particular, and sports in general. I had a lot of fun and success with it when I was in high school and I just wanted to pass on that love of the game, and really the love for competition. I think in athletics, that’s one way you can really go out and nurture and learn how to work, which is one way to be successful. I love basketball and teaching new groups year after year how to play the game.”