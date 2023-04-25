Green River Softball stuns Natrona County on home field

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — It was a good day on the home plate as the Lady Wolves emerged victorious over the Natrona County Lady Mustangs, adding another win to their current standings.

The Lady Wolves won their conference game 19-9. According to WyoPreps, “Wolves scored 14 runs in the 4th to rally from an 8-3 deficit. Terry had 3 hits & 4 RBIs for GR, & Blaylock homered (3 hits, 3 RBIs)”.

Green River Lady Wolves will host Rock Springs Lady Tigers this upcoming Thursday, April 27, at 3:30 p.m. at Veterans Park.