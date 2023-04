Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River Wolves went toe-to-toe against the Lyman Eagles today in soccer. The Lady Wolves dominated the Lady Eagles, 7 to 3. The Wolves defeated the Eagles 5 to 3.

Tomorrow, the Green River Wolves and Lady Wolves will head against Mountain View High School. During the boy’s soccer halftime, Green River High School will recognize their seniors. The Lady Wolves seniors will be recognized Tuesday when they head against Lander.