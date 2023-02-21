Green River Wolves in Casper for State Wrestling

Green River High School Wrestlers – Submitted by Green River High School, photo by Shirk Photography

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Green River Wolves Wrestlers are in Casper, Wyoming for State Wrestling this week. They will start their competition on Feb. 23 – Feb. 25. The wrestling team consists of 6 girls and 36 boys. Of the 25 boys that went to 3A Regionals last weekend, 22 qualified for State this year and all 6 girls will be heading to State.

Head Coach Josh Wisniewski gave us a little insight into girls’ wrestling this year since this is the first year it has been sanctioned in Wyoming. “It’s nice that these girls have been given the opportunity to compete against other girls. It gives them something more, to do something different. The girls have been doing really great and improving every day. A few girls are starting from scratch and have never wrestled a day in their life. They have just really picked up on the technic of wrestling and the culture of it. It’s a great thing for wrestling and a great way to grow the sport. It gives girls another chance to further their education with scholarships in wrestling. Overall, it’s been a really good deal. I can see numbers growing, especially in Green River, for more girl wrestlers to join.”

Green River Girls’ Wrestlers – Wyo4News Photo

“This season has been going really well. We have a mindset where we just want to improve and get better every day. The team is right on track and wants to wrestle their best. That is the whole idea. Kids are really focused on the task at hand, which is to win State Title. With our kids spending a few extra days here in Casper, it’s been a challenge since the routine is thrown off a little, but hopefully, we are going to wrestle our best this weekend,” Wisniewski explained.

Wisniewski didn’t want to name any individuals that he thought would win State because he didn’t want to jinx the outcome but has a strong feeling that as a whole, the team will do really well. Wisniewski said that there are two individuals that are going to State that are in the same weight that wrestle really well and hopes they will do well this weekend.

Green River 3A West Regional Champs – Photo courtesy of John Wisniewski

“My philosophy is to teach a culture-oriented team that wants to be the very best people we can be. Whether it’s in the classroom, in the community, or on the wrestling mat, we really want our kids to be good people first. You have to be a great person before you can be a great wrestler.” Wisniewski talked about when you have a good person first doing the right things, then wrestling takes care of itself.

Wisniewski explained that the way they train is broken down into three phases. In the first phase, they train for two to two and a half hours, working on technic, conditioning, and live wrestling. Phase two practices are a little shorter, between an hour and forty-five minutes to two hours, with less technic and more live wrestling with lifting and conditions. Right before Regionals is phase three, which they call lower volume/higher tenacity. “We show little technic, but high live wrestling with high-intensity type deals with shorter times. Usually, practice lasts from one to one and a half hours. It tapers so we’re fresh for State,” he stated.

“I want to thank the team, the wrestlers, for buying into the program and putting the work in and being good people. Then I would like to thank my coaching staff, Mikel Hoops, Eric Wright, Jared Flores, Joe Hamel, and Marshall Rhodes. Those guys put in a lot of their own time to make sure it’s been successful. I always look at us all as equals. It wouldn’t be where it is right now if it wasn’t for them, or the coaches beforehand. Green River has a long-standing tradition of a really good wrestling program and I’m just blessed to be a very small part of that.”

Wisniewski said that he just knew he wanted to help people and that lead to him teaching and becoming the wrestling coach. “My parents have always wanted me to be a good person. My upbringing helped me a lot when I played sports. I wrestled and played football. I would say I wrestled because of my older brother because I looked up to him and how he carried himself.” Wisniewski wrestled for two years at WWCC and two years at Chadron State College. He decided to get his teaching degree because he wanted to help bring up kids to be good people and grow up to be good leaders and make a difference. “I just wanted to be a small part of that. I always have been very competitive and wrestling to me is the greatest sport. It grows great young men and now great young women.” Wisniewski finished by stating the quote, “Once you wrestle, everything else in life is easy.”