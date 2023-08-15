Green River’s New Football Coach hopes for exciting season

Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — New school year, new coach! Meet the new Green River High School Head Football Coach, Blaine Christensen, who replaced the previous coach, Kevin Cuthbertson. Blaine has been an Assistant Football Coach for Rock Springs High School for four years. During his tenure under Head Coach Mark Lenhardt, he was instrumental in helping the Tigers reach the Wyoming 4A State Championship game.

Accepting the Position

Christensen is a Green River High alumni and expressed how excited he was to come back to Green River. “I graduated from Green River High School, so I think coming back to where I graduated from has always been kind of my dream. My goal has always been to be a football coach and I feel like the stars aligned when this job came open.”

He explained that the administration of both Green River High School and Sweetwater County School District Number 2 are top-tier. “With Mr. Barringer as the superintendent, Mr. Fuss and Mr. Demaret as assistant superintendents, I think all the administration at the high school and Mr. Beardsley as the Athletics Director, it just makes it a really unique place to work. They were all athletes and know how important athletics are to a school’s culture and climate. I just know how important athletics are to a school district and community. That really was the key factor for me to come back home and coach.”

Career Background and Qualifications

Christensen has been playing football since 2005. He went to play college football at Black Hills State University in South Dakota after graduating from Green River High. Afterward, he came back to Rock Springs to coach under a man named Mark Lenhardt. Christensen mentioned that he knew Lenhardt because he was his coach during the Shrine Bowl Tournament. “We got in contact and I worked under him for four years. Learning under that great man has always helped me in this profession. Everything I have learned over the last few years has prepared me to take over this program.” He mentioned that his father was also a head football coach and was selected to be the assistant Shrine Bowl coach in 2021.

Why Football?

Christensen fell in love with football because he is a competitor, but also enjoyed playing the game.”My favorite thing about the game of football is team comradery and the brotherhood that you build in the locker room with your teammates and coaching staff. Along with teammates being tight-knit, I really take pride in the fact that I want our coaches to be tight-knit. That’s my favorite thing is you build this brotherhood and those relationships last forever.”

Challenges Going From 4A to 3A

“Going from 4A football to 3A football will be a challenge. Certainly the depth and positions. We won’t have as many kids as maybe a 4A football program will have. The coaching in 3A football, from top to bottom, is as deep as any league in the state. The difference between 3A and 4A will be the depth and the number of kids on the sidelines. There are some naturally tough kids in 3A football because they come from farming communities and are tough kids naturally.” There are a lot of coaches out there that have made a name for themselves in the 3A division, including Coach Rhoades from Douglas, Coach McFadden from Cody, and Coach Young from Star Valley. Christensen mentioned that even Coach Lenhardt will be going toe-to-toe with him, as he coaches Riverton.

In Rock Springs, Christensen explained that they had to change the culture and get the athletes to believe. He believes that he will face that culture over in Green River and knows that they can learn to win and compete at a higher level. “It’s always going to be a dog fight to get to Laramie each year.” He said even though it may be difficult at first, that the sky is the limit, and is excited to have this opportunity.

Excitement For Coaching This Season

Christensen’s coaching style is upbeat and energetic. “I am going to coach you hard but I am going to give you props when you need it. It’s always going to sound the same, but it’s going to be high emotion and high intensity. A lot of it will be energy. I think the kids respond well to that. If they see the coach is fired up, they seem to play off that. Teams like to emulate their head coach. You are who your head coach is and when I put a product out on the field, I want a team with high energy, passion, and to play to the end.”

Christensen is excited to work with the other coaches this season. He mentioned that Dillon McCoy will be working on defense. Matt Freze has always been an inspiration and believes he really teaches the game of football with passion. Zach Huber has played and coached college football. Cooper Palmer has been running the summer weights and also played college football. Jeff Alcorn played tight-end and works as a physical therapist in the area. Terrance Webb (originally from Rock Springs) coached over at the Rock Springs Junior High for a long time and brings excellent experience to the team. Kyle Ivie, who has played college football, is joining the coaches as well. His mother coaches basketball in Green River, so Christensen said that coaching is in his blood.

Final Thoughts

Christensen closed out the interview with, “I just want to say how excited I am to hopefully bring a product to Green River and the community. I know how proud they are of the Green River Wolves and their athletics. I just want to put a product out there on the field that they can be proud of. We will strive to win football games, as many as we can, and hope to bring a program that they can be proud of.”