Green River’s own represents high school golf team nationally and internationally

Photo Courtesy of Danielle Salas

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Isabelle Salas, an upcoming Green River High School (GRHS) senior, recently was invited to represent Green River High School and the state of Wyoming in the PGA National High School Golf Invitational in Texas beginning today and nationally at the end of July.

Salas’s Journey

Beginning competitively at the age of 7, Salas has had quite the career in golf throughout her youth. At the age of 10, Salas was involved in the “Drive, Chip, Putt” for the PGA in Utah and continued her tournament journey that she began at the age of 8.

Salas has an outstanding career in golf so far throughout the past three years in high school. This past season, Salas went undefeated in the regular season and placed second at the 3A West Conference Championship and the 3A Wyoming State Championship. So far, Salas is a three time All-Conference recipient, three time All-State recipient, and three time Team Captain for the GRHS Golf Team.

In terms of her journey outside of high school Salas states, “I’m hoping to sign with anywhere that gives me a golf scholarship probably. Obviously, I want to play golf after high school. Anywhere that is going to give me a scholarship to come play for them, I’d be willing to sign with. I’m probably waiting till November to sign with anyone.” At this time, Salas is currently in conversations with four different programs but looking to keep her options open.

Best Thing About Golf

When playing a sport for a lengthy amount of time, there is plenty to love about the sport. Salas noted a few of her favorite aspects, one being the Jr. America’s Cup. “I had a hard time with golf last year coming into the summer, and I think Jr. America’s Cup, really that team aspect of it, and having that support from the coaches and from my other teammates, made me fall back in love with golf.” Another topic Salas hit on is the opportunity to play golf collegiately and the adrenaline rush she gets before rounds.

PGA National High School Golf Invitational

This year, the PGA National High School Golf Invitational will be taking place at the brand new PGA Campus in Frisco, Texas July 10-12, 2023. As stated by the National High School Golf Association, “Receiving an invitation to the National Invitational is quite an honor since only the best high school golf teams & individuals will receive invites based on their State Championship performance. The Invitational brings together a wide variety of golfers from nearly all 50 states. Public or private. Small or large. All high school state championship teams, individuals, and their families have an opportunity to compete in the Invitational.”

Wyoming Girl’s Junior America’s Golf Team

Salas, along with three other Wyoming Golf stand-outs were chosen to be apart of the Wyoming Girls Junior America’s Golf Team based on a combination of high school, WSGA/WJGT scores, personal statements, and an essay.

The Girls Junior America Cup includes 18 teams with each team consisting of the top four girls within each state/country. All together, the tournament is a 54-hole competition with teams counting three scores and throwing out the team’s highest score. The Invitational also holds practice rounds, opening and closing ceremonies, as well as a tournament banquet and social events. As stated by GRHS Assistant Golf Coach, Danielle Salas, “Being chosen to represent your state/country to play in the Girls Junior America Cup is one of the highest honors in junior golf.”

What this Opportunity Means to Salas

“I love the opportunity to represent Wyoming on such a big scale. I take pride in home town and home state stuff so I think that’s pretty exciting. There is nothing greater than getting to represent where you live, especially when people have this much faith in you and my hometown of Green River and Sweetwater County, in general, are so supportive and proud of me no matter what so it’s exciting to be able to go see and do these big things.”

What Salas is Looking Forward to the Most

With two tournaments on the books, Salas states she is looking forward to the opportunity to travel. “I’m excited to go to Canada, like really excited. That’s definitely on my bucket list to go there for golf. They have great golf courses. But I am also excited to be with my teammates because I have a best friend on the team, that I have loved since day one of high school golf, so I am excited to play with her again and then I love the coaches.” For America’s Junior Cup, Salas will be lead by Head Coach Rachelle Pearson and her daughter/Assistant Coach Morgan. Salas notes that her coaches are always looking to make the most out of their trips with spontaneous things to do outside of the tournament.

A Big Thank You

Salas really quickly wanted to give a huge thank you to her Green River High School Head Golf Coach Karly Eyre, her parents Eddie and Danielle Salas, Sweetwater County residents, coaches Rachelle and Morgan, fellow teammates, White Mountain Golf Course, along with Aaron Allread and Christian DeBernardi.

This year, the Girls Junior Americas Cup is being hosted by NK’MIP Canyon Golf Course in Oliver, British Columbia, Canada from July 23 through July 27th.