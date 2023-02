Wyo4news Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Today, the Green River Lady Wolves dominated Kelly Walsh Trojans in basketball. They beat them 67-32. The Green River Boys narrowly beat Kelly Walsh by one point, with a score of 76-75. Congratulations Green River Wolves!

The Wolve’s next home game will be on Feb. 16. During this time, seniors will be recognized.

