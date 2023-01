Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Today the Green River Wolves Boys Basketball went up against Jackson Hole in Green River. Boys lost against Jackson, 66-76.

To cheer on the teams, GRHS introduced ways to bring up morale. Today was military night where students were encouraged to dress up in red, white, and blue. Next weekend is cowboy night, with the girls starting the game off at 3:30 p.m. and the boys at 5:00 p.m.