GRHS Boys’ Swimming to participate in State Swimming

Green River Boys’ Swimming. Top: Colleen Seiloff, Allen Clark, Tanith Smith, Hailey Luth, Kyle Kight, Braxton Cordova, River Kirts, Brady Young, Zeke Reading, Ryan Fischer, Maya Wiekhorst, Chezni Rubeck, Rick Barker, and Katie Rider.

Middle: Liam Dansie, Dallon Owens, Logan Wadsworth, Andrew Neher, Trace Erdmann, Colin Gilmore, Aiden Zimmerman, Logan Gray, Brandon Sanchez, and Keegan Gailey.

Bottom: CJ Coleman, AJ Veys, Joe Renfro, Johnny Renfro, and Vance Adams.

Not pictured: Ashton Hafner, and Haley Clevenger – Submitted by Coach Colleen Seiloff

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River High School Boys’ Swimming will be participating in State in the 3A division on Feb. 16 and 17 in Gillette, Wyoming. Out of the 21 swimmers and divers on the team, 16 qualified and will be competing on Thursday.

The Wolves have had a great season. According to the Green River Boys’ Swimming Coach Colleen Seiloff, “It’s been going well. This group of boys has been working really hard this season and improving. I’m looking forward to State and seeing where they end up.” Those attending State Swimming and Diving will be Ryan Fischer, Brady Young, Zeke Reading, Kyle Kight, Braxton Cordova, River Kirts, Keegan Gailey, Colin Gilmore, Aiden Zimmerman, Ashton Hafner, Logan Wadsworth, Andrew Neher, Dallon Owens, Trace Erdman, Vance Adams, and Joe Renfro.

“I am hoping all of them are going to improve and have their best swim times. Some of the divers should perform well at State. Braxton Cordova was a state champion last year and is hopefully a returning champion this year to keep his title for his senior year.” Seiloff had a hard time mentioning who should place because she just believes in all of her athletes and how strong they have been this season. “Brady Young has just been swimming really strong this year, but all of them have been working hard. Our goal is to make it to the second day and make the top twelve.”

The training is rough for these boys. Seiloff mentioned that they train for around three and a half hours a day. “We go in the morning for an hour and then in the afternoon, it’s about two and a half hours. They’re in the water a lot or the weight room. Or doing dry land. It’s a lot of different things we do.”

Brady Young and Braxton Cordova – Wyo4news Photo

Coaching at times can be difficult, but Seiloff believes that everyone on the team matters. “I hope I can just coach in a way that they know they are important and that they all matter. I try to be a coach with positive reinforcement and want everyone to know that they are part of the team. Every day we work out and every meet we go to is important because we need to learn from those and get better. Every swim is an experience that pushes us to do better. I am a big advocate for taking care of business. If you do the right things along the way, that’s going to help you to get to where you want to be. But you’re not going to get there without taking care of all the other stuff.” She mentioned that every day is a learning experience, from putting in the hard work and going to all the swim meets.

Seiloff’s final words were, “I have great coaches and great athletes on my team. They are just great people. It’s been fun this season and I am just looking forward to an awesome celebration. I always look at State as a celebration for all the hard work we have done all season.”

Seiloff has been teaching math and coaching swimming for 28 years. Seiloff swam competitively and started swimming more after her PE teacher saw her backstroke and expressed great interest in her pursuing that dream. “Coaching is just something I have always wanted to do. Even when I was younger I would help coach before I was old enough and I taught swim lessons. I loved helping with our club programs. I grew up in Rawlins and helped with the Road Runners. I have just always been around the water and love it.”