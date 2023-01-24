GRHS Cheer Team gearing up for State Competition

Captains to the GRHS Cheer Team – Photo courtesy of Mikayla Smart

Tiffany Asher & Emma Marsing

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Green River High School Cheer Team will be heading to the State Spirit Competition on Friday, Jan. 27 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, Wyoming. Last year they won 4A Co-Ed and plan to uphold their title again this year.

Green River Cheer Head Coach Mikayla Smart said, “It has been a trying year but the kids have been resilient with the changing of coaches mid-year. Everything was kind of pushed back. They worked really hard through all of those things.” This is Smart’s first year as head coach. She became head coach in November.

Smart is confident that with the preparations, “The team will do well. At the showcase last Friday, they were able to get their nerves out. They are ready to perform and put everything on the mat. At the end of the day, if they work hard and do everything they know how to do they will do very well.”

GRHS Cheer and Dance Teams – Photo courtesy of Mikayla Smart

Due to a slow start, the Cheer Team got their music and routine later than they had planned. “The goal is to hit all our stunts and if we execute everything we’re supposed to I think we will have a chance of placing.” Due to all of the changes, they will not attend Nationals but plan to go in the future.

The categories that the cheer team will be participating in will be 4A Co-Ed and 4A Game Day. Their team consists of 29 cheerleaders and Assistant Coach Jennifer Rocha.

Smart emphasized, “I’m really proud of all of the work they have put in. They have had a trying year and the way they have come out on top of it is incredible. I am glad to be a part of it and proud of the kids.”

Smart is a Green River High School Alumni and cheered three years under Tim Chilcott. According to Smart, at that time freshmen were not allowed to cheer so she started her sophomore year. She has multiple state championships under Chilcott. She is currently an elementary teacher at Monroe and was an assistant cheer coach for two years prior.