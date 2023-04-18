GRHS falls to Cody; RSHS emerges victorious over Worland in softball conference games

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

WYOMING — Another tournament of softball kicked off for both Green River and Rock Springs teams. The Green River Lady Wolves team faced off with the Cody Lady Fillies this afternoon in Cody, WY. Meanwhile, the Lady Tigers hit the field with the Lady Warriors in Worland, WY.

The Lady Wolves fell to the Lady Fillies this afternoon with a final score of 11-0.

Rock Springs Lady Tigers emerged victorious over the Lady Warriors this afternoon in Worland. The final score of that game was 12-6.

Both Green River and Rock Springs are set to flip-flop teams tomorrow with Green River scheduled to play Worland, in Worland, WY beginning at 3:30 p.m. Rock Springs is scheduled to play Cody tomorrow in Cody, WY beginning at 11:30 a.m.