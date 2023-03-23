GRHS hires new Head Football Coach, Blaine Christensen

Blaine Christensen – Photo submitted by Tony Beardsley, SWCSD#2 District Activities Director

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Green River High School recently hired a new Head Football Coach to replace Kevin Cuthbertson. Blaine Christensen has been selected as the new Green River High School Head Football Coach. Blaine has been an Assistant Football Coach for Rock Springs High School the past 3 seasons and was instrumental in helping the Tigers reach the Wyoming 4A State Championship game during his tenure under Head Coach Mark Lenhardt.

“We are extremely excited to have Blaine Christensen on board as our new Green River High School Head Football Coach. Blaine is a former Green River Wolf and he brings high energy and a strong desire to help student-athletes achieve success on and off the football field,” said Tony Beardsley, SWCSD#2 District Activities Director.

Blaine played his high school football at Green River where he earned several honors as a player including being selected to the Casper Star-Tribune Super 25 Team, a 2X West 3A All-Conference Football player, and a 3A All-State Football player. Blaine was also selected and played in the 2013 Shrine Bowl. As a Track and Field athlete, Blaine placed 4th at the Wyoming 4A State Track Championships in the Triple-Jump.

Blaine went on to Black Hills State University in South Dakota as a college athlete. While at Black Hills State, he played Safety for the football team and also represented the Track and Field Team in the Triple and Long Jump.

For the past 3 seasons, Blaine has been an Assistant Football Coach at Rock Springs High School as well as an Assistant Boys Basketball Coach and Track Coach for the Tigers. As an Assistant Football Coach, Blaine took on various roles including coaching Varsity Defensive Backs, Varsity Wide Receivers, as well as Varsity Special Teams Coordinator. Blaine was also the Head Freshman Football Coach, Junior Varsity Defensive Coordinator, and supervised the Rock Springs Summer Strength and Conditioning Program in the afternoons. The Tigers played for the 2021 Wyoming State 4A Football Championship and Blaine was also the Assistant Coach in the 2022 Football Shrine Bowl. As a varsity assistant coach at Rock Springs, Blaine coached 8 Wyoming 4A All-State Football Players and 2 Super 25 Football Players.

Blaine Christensen said, “What an honor and privilege it is to be the Head Football Coach at Green River High School. The resources that Sweetwater County School District #2 offers along with the support of the Administration really make this place special. Being able to work in the same school district as my wife, Jordan, is something I will always be grateful for.”

Blaine Christensen said, “As a graduate of Green River High School I know and understand the tradition and pride the community of Green River has. The ultimate goal is to make sure that anyone involved with the program becomes better husbands, fathers, and employees. Along with making them better people we are also going to compete day in and day out to put a product on the field the community of Green River can be proud of. Football is a tough sport, not only physically but also mentally. It won’t be easy but it will be worth it. I look forward to meeting everyone and getting to work immediately.”