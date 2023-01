Wyo4news photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Tonight was the Spirit Showcase for the Green River High School Cheer and Dance teams. They are both heading off to State in Casper, Wyoming on Jan. 27. Before heading off, they showed off their routines for the audience to see. They each were able to perform a few times to help perfect their performance.

Below is a highlight from tonight and the excitement that the teams and the audience experienced.