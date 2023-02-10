GRHS hosts Last Chance swim and dive meet today

Wyo4news Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Today, Green River High School hosted the Last Chance swim and dive event. The schools that participated were Green River, Rock Springs, Lyman, and Evanston.

The Last Chance Swim Meet is the last chance a swimmer or diver has before going to State next week. State Swimming will be held on Feb. 16 and 17 for 3A and Feb. 17 and 18 for 4A teams. This event will be held in Gillette, Wyoming.

It was also senior night tonight. Those recognized were Braxton Cordova, Kyle Kight, River Kirts, Brady Young, Ryan Fischer and Zeke Reading.