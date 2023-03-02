GRHS Indoor Track gearing up to take on state competition

Photo Courtesy of Dan Hansen

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Indoor Track’s 2022-2023 season is coming to a close this weekend as teams from all over the state head to Gillette to face each other one last time. With the competition set to begin March 3rd, Green River’s Indoor Track team is ready to set their name as multiple of their athletes gear up for this competition.

Head Coach Dan Hansen is excited to see how his group of athletes does this weekend. Hansen stated that this season has gone “Pretty well. We have had some good performances and our kids have done very well.” In terms of state, the Wyoming High School Activities Association has split it into 3A and 4A like the other sports in Wyoming. Due to this Hansen stated, “It puts our kids in the right division so it will actually help us. Not that 3A is a bad division, it’s just not as deep as 4A. It gives our kids a better chance at placing.”

The GRHS Indoor Track team is made up of roughly 30, but only 19 will be attending the state competition. Coach Hansen is joined by his assistant coaches Craig Leavitt and Henry Kennah.

The toughest competition they are facing in terms of other schools is Cody, Torrington, and Star Valley. Hansen stated that those teams are very deep with the talent they possess this season.

The GRHS Indoor Track team trains two days a week in the morning and two days a week after school. The fifth day they have in the week tends to either be travel or meet day for the team, so they stick with four practices a week.” That’s just when we have time to make facilities work. We just have to do what we have to do.”

Coach Hansen mentioned that the thing he loved most about coaching was the kids and watching them improve. “They may not be first but I like to see the personal records and it makes them feel good about themselves. It makes them a better individual.” Hansen got into coaching because of a previous coach of his in school. “He influenced me quite a bit and helped me become a better person. I wanted to show the kids in the school system that this was a way for them to become better individuals.”

Hansen stated that the girls’ 4×8 should place really well. He also mentioned that Dylan Davis and Lilly Allison are expected to place high in the shot put this weekend as well. Keegan Gailey was mentioned as placing in the pole vault too. Hansen did state that there are many more that he is expecting to place in the finals from different divisions.

Hansen concluded by stating, “I want to thank School District #2, and our Athletic Director for allowing us to attend all the meets that we do. It helps our kids become better.”