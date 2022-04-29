GRHS Senior Southwest AOY Nominees

Dylan Taylor and Megan Counts, photo submitted by Sweetwater County School District #2

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River High School Southwest Athletes of the Year have been announced. Green River High School’s Megan Counts and Dylan Taylor were nominated for the Southwest Senior Female and Male Athletes of the Year.

According to Tony Beardsley, the Green River Athletics Director, “Although they were not selected as the SW AOY, they are Honorable Mention.” Attached below are Megan and Dylan SW AOY nominations and accomplishments and credentials.

The Senior Male and Female Southwest AOY is given to a multi-sport athlete who also demonstrates leadership and academic success. Congratulations to these nominees.