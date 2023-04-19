GRHS Soccer lands first away game wins of the season

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

LANDER, WYOMING — The Green River High School Wolves and Lady Wolves hit off their first away game with a huge victory over #4 (Boys) and #2 (Girls) Lander High School Tigers.

The Lady Wolves had a tough fight over the Lady Tigers, which landed them the 6-5 win right at the goal. The Lady Wolves now stand 2-2.

The Wolves also emerged victorious over the Tigers with a final score of 1-0. The Wolves now stand 3-1.

Both teams are scheduled to play this Friday, April 21, against Lyman High School in Lyman, WY. The Lady Wolves are set to play at 3:00 p.m. with the Wolves set to play at 5:00 p.m.