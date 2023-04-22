GRHS Soccer sweeps competition in Lyman

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

LYMAN, WYOMING — The Green River High School Wolves and Lady Wolves headed off to Lyman, WY today as they played in another round of their conference games.

The Lady Wolves are feeling right at home within the 3A Division. This afternoon they defeated the Lyman Lady Eagles 5-2 and now sit with an overall standing of 3-2.

The Wolves are keeping the ball moving down the field and shocking each team in their path. Today the Wolves took down the Lyman Eagles 2-1. The team now stands 4-1 overall.

Both teams are scheduled to play tomorrow in Mountain View, WY beginning with the Lady Wolves at 10:00 a.m., and the Wolves at 12:00 p.m.