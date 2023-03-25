GRHS Soccer Teams host scrimmage due to cancelled tournament

Wyo4News Photo

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — 3A Wyoming High School Soccer Teams were set to start their season this weekend in Worland in the Pinnacle Cup, however, the weather had other plans. Due to the extreme weather conditions, the tournament was cancelled.

Green River High School along with Rawlins and Lyman High Schools teamed together to provide a scrimmage for their teams at Green River High School. No scores were kept but times remained in 25-minute increments for all Varsity players.

Green River High School is expected to play Pinedale High School at Wolves Stadium on March 31. The Lady Wolves will begin at 3:00 p.m. with the Wolves taking the turf at 5:00 p.m.