GRHS Soccer Teams have victorious first game of the season

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The 2023 Soccer season officially began for Green River High School as they hosted Pinedale High School for their first official game of the season.

The Lady Wolves and the Wolves had a very good day on the turf as they fought hard through their games leading to huge leads. The Lady Wolves won 8-0, with the Wolves winning 10-0.

Both teams are set to play Mountain View on April 6, 2023, at Wolves Stadium. The Lady Wolves will take the field at 3:00 p.m. with the Wolves taking the turf at 5:00 p.m.