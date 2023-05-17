GRHS Track & Field will show off their skills this week at State

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Green River 4A Outdoor Track and Field will be heading to the 2023 WHSAA State Track and Field Championships at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper. This event will be held May 18th – 20th, 2023. Green River High School has 14 athletes that qualified for this event. There are a total of 54 track and field athletes on the Green River team.

Three athletes prequalified for state before the regional meet. Those that qualified for state are:

Chris Wilson – 1st in 110 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles, 2nd in Long Jump and Triple Jump

Kyler Bartlett – 1st in Shot Put

Dillion Davis – 3rd in Discus

Trace Erdmann – 4th in Pole Vault

Christian Oswald – 6th in Pole Vault

Madison Murdock – 3rd in 300 Hurdles, 6th in the 800 Meter, 4th in the 4×800 Relay

Izzy Murdock – 4th in the 4×800 Relay

Lily Murdock – 4th in the 4×800 Relay

Meeka Iwen – 4th in the 4×800 Relay

Makynzee Bagshaw – 4th in the 4×800 Relay

Mikayla Dockter – 6th in Pole Vault

Madison Moffat – 7th in Pole Vault

Sophia Arnold – 8th in Shot Put

Lilly Allison – Shot Put and Discus

The weather has made some complications this season, but Outdoor Track and Field Coach, Daniel Hansen, said, “I think this season is going pretty well. We’ve battled through the elements. The weather hasn’t been the greatest and we’ve been trying to go to as many nice-weathered meets as possible. Sometimes that makes us head west into Utah, but there were a lot of meets canceled due to weather, and even some meets down there [Utah] that were canceled as well. We just tried to hit the ones that were available. Some of the meets we did go to were still not so very nice weather, but it’s the same element for everybody so you have to just keep on going. You never know what the State Track or Regional Track is going to be like.”

During the State Track and Field Championships, Green River High School will compete in the girls’ and boys’ pole vault, shot put, discus, and 300-meter hurdles, boys’ 110-meter hurdles, girls’ 4×800 relay, and boys’ long jump and triple jump.

Even though they will have a smaller team going to state than other 4A schools, Hansen believes his athletes will go above and beyond. “Cody has a really good team. They won Region. Cheyenne Central and Sheridan are good. And Natrona looks solid this year. It’s going to be a pretty good competition at the State Track Meet this year.” The toughest events, according to Hansen, are field events and jumps.

They do a team warm-up and break out into their groups. These groups are the spring jump group, throws group, and distance group. They coach the kids in whatever events they are participating in. Afterward, they do a cool down and stretch.

“I would like to thank the school district and everyone involved in the school district, the athletic director, and the principal for allowing us to change our schedule weekly due to weather and them getting the support to be able to do those things. There are some school districts that don’t allow that, but ours allows us to have a little bit of flexibility where if we can make it work, they will make it work for us. I would also like to thank the parents. Without them, none of this would be possible. We have had some really good support from our Track and Field parents.”

Hansen’s advice towards his students is, “Just keep going all out, have fun, and perform like you have all year long and things will work out the way you want it to.”