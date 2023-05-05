GRHS Track Team participates in Cody Trackstravaganza 2023

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

CODY, WYOMING — Another track meet is in the books for Green River High School as they competed in the Cody Trackstravaganza 2023 in Cody, WY. Burlington, Cody, Green River, Powell, Sheridan, and Worland were all in attendance at this meet.

Girls Scores: Sheridan 173, Cody 157.50, Worland 143.50, Powell 123.50, Green River 33, Burlington 21.50.

Boys Scores: Cody 186, Sheridan 182.33, Powell 120, Worland 67, Burlington 45, Green River 32.66.

Full track meet results can be found here.