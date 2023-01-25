GRHS Wolf Pack Dance Team ready to take on State Spirit Competition

GRHS Wolf Pack Dance Team – Courtesy of Debi Kovick

Emma Marsing and Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WY — The Green River High School’s Wolf Pack Dance Team is ready to hit the floor with their state routines this Friday at the Wyoming State Spirit Competition in Casper, WY.

Kovick stated that her favorite part about state is, “Seeing the talent across the state and reconnecting with the coaches you only get to see once a year. We only have one competition, so we don’t get a lot of opportunity to connect with other coaches that do the same thing we do.”

3A Hip-Hop Team- Courtesy of Debi Kovick

On top of the State Spirit Competition, the team will be headed to California in March for an intensive Hip-Hop class at Millennium Dance Complex. Millennium is very well known in the dance industry, which has produced many famous people such as Paula Abdul and Justin Bieber. Kovick said that this is their twist on things instead of attending nationals this year since they have such a young team.

Kovick has been the Head Coach of the Wolf Pack Dance Team for the past eight years. Kovick has a distinct dance background and was a part of the GRHS Dance Team when she was attending high school. Kovick was awarded the 2020 and 2021 3A Dance Coach of the Year, which is an award voted on by other dance and cheer coaches around the state. She is currently a Special Education Teacher at Green River High School and has been teaching for the past 25 years.

Head Coach Debi Kovick and Assistant Coaches Christine Peterson and Darbi Sessions – Photo Courtesy of Debi Kovick

Kovick wants to take the time to thank her Assistant Coach, Christine Peterson. Peterson has been the Assistant Coach for the past six years and helps keep them organized and ready to go. Kovick stated, “I really couldn’t do this without her.” This year they picked up another Assistant Coach to help through the state season, Darbi Sessions, who has helped bring great things to the program. Kovick also wanted to thank the parents for letting them do what she loves to do with their daughters. They have to spend a lot of time away from home and she greatly appreciates all of their support.