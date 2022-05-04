Hailey Uhrig and Megan Counts signings for college

Hailey Uhrig signing with coaches and family – Wyo4news Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Tonight, both Hailey Uhrig and Megan Counts signed their letters of intent for college. Hailey signed her letter of intent for swimming at Oklahoma Christian University. Megan signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Chadron State College.

Uhrig signed her letter of intent for Oklahoma Christian University for breaststroke in swimming. She chose this school because they made a good offer, she enjoyed the area and liked that the school offered a lot of great resources for athletes. While attending school, she will be going into Health Science as her major and business as her minor. She is most excited about getting out of Green River and starting a new college experience.

Uhrig mentioned that she will miss her friends and family, especially those in swimming. She will also miss being able to swim with her sister. “Even though I am leaving all of my high school accomplishments behind, I’m excited to start new in college,” she said. Her favorite memories included being a part of a team, improving herself, contributing to the team, while staying active and healthy, and hopes to carry on with that in her new journey.

Megan Counts signing with coaches and family – Wyo4news Photo

Counts will play power forward or possibly guard in basketball at Chadron State College. She played power forward for Green River High School. She chose this school out of others because she loved the team, it had a welcoming coach and it was very supportive with a great environment. While in college, she thought about psychology but decided that she will either go for dental hygiene or possibly sports medicine/athletics training.

Counts talked about how she loves the game and working with teammates. “I’ve been playing since I was 8 years old and just love basketball,” she said. Her favorite memories are from State, but also loved practices and just being with her friends and the coaches. She will miss how her coaches are always pushing her every day, whether it is on or off the court, as well as all her friends and family.