Head Coach Clower from UW Girls Tennis hosts annual Tennis Camp in Green River

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]yoming.com

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The University of Wyoming Cowgirl Tennis Team Head Coach Dean Clower and graduate assistant Mishi Kaftanova are holding their annual Tennis Camp for both Green River and Rock Springs High School/Junior High athletes this week. Kaftanova has won All-Conference and All-American Tournament under Coach Clower. According to Clower, his team won Conference this year and he won Coach of the Year.

Clower explained, “I started these camps about 10 years ago with Coach Phil from Green River and Coach Daren from Rock Springs. They brought me here. It’s been great and we love these camps because of the culture here [Green River and Rock Springs], the kids here are blue-collar, they come to practice every day this past week to get better, and it makes it fun for the coaches. I think there is a big reason why the Rock Springs and Green River tennis teams are good, and that’s because of the coaches and the culture of the towns and the work ethics amongst these two teams.”

“Big thank you to the community. They are so welcoming and so supportive of us coming,” Clower stated.

















The tennis camp started Monday and ends tomorrow at the Green River High School Tennis Courts. There are 36 athletes playing this week between the two towns. Of those, about 25 are from Green River and 11 from Rock Springs.