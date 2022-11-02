Kevin Cuthbertson

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Green River High School Head Football Coach, Kevin Cuthbertson, has stepped down from his position after 3 years at the helm of the Wolves program.

“Coach Cuthbertson has decided to step down as Head Football Coach for Green River High School. We appreciate all that Kevin had done over the past 3 seasons and we wish him the best,” said Tony Beardsley, Sweetwater County School District #2 Athletic Director. “The search for a new Head Football Coach will begin immediately with no set date on when a final selection will be made. We welcome all qualified applicants to apply for this position.”

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to hold the position of Green River High School Head Football Coach for the past 3 years. It has been an honor to lead the Wolves and walk the sidelines with those young men, and to represent our school and community, ” stated Kevin Cuthbertson.