Head Volleyball Coach, Rikki Shantz, steps down from her position

Rikki Shantz (photo submitted by SWCSD2/Green River High School)

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Rikki Shantz, Head Volleyball Coach at Green River High School, has decided to step down from her position. Rikki was the Green River High School Head Volleyball Coach for the past 14 seasons. There is no set date on when a search will begin to replace Coach Shantz.

“It has been an honor to work with so many great student-athletes over the years. Watching my volleyball girls chase their dreams and give their all has been the joy of my life. My heart and life are better because of the great people in this chapter of my life. My next chapter will be watching my daughters chase their dreams and focusing on family for the next few years.”

Rikki Shantz, Green River High School Head Volleyball Coach

“Coach Shantz has put in a great deal of time over the years with our Green River High School Volleyball program. It’s been a pleasure working with Rikki and I wish her the best in all that she does. Coach Shantz is a special person who cares deeply about the sport of volleyball and all of the student-athletes she’s coached.”

Tony Beardsley, Green River High School Athletic Director

Rikki Shantz, Head Green River High School Volleyball Coach – Achievements

*14 Years as Head Coach

*1 Wyoming 4A State Championship Team

*1 West Regional Tournament Championship Team

*1 Wyoming High School State Coach of the Year Honor

*3 Wyoming West Regional Conference Coach of the Year Honors

*Wyoming High School All-Star Coach

*6 Wyoming High School State Tournament Qualifying Teams

*6 College Athletes – Playing Volleyball

*26 Wyoming 4A West All-Conference Volleyball Players

*7 Wyoming 4A All-State Volleyball Players