Hudson Conrad signs letter of intent for soccer

Conrad with family members – Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs High School student Hudson Conrad signed his letter of intent to play soccer at Laramie County Community College (LCCC) today.

Conrad is a goalkeeper for the Rock Springs High School Varsity soccer team and plans to continue his goalkeeping career at LCCC. He stated that he really enjoyed the tour of LCCC, enjoyed being around the coach, liked the facilities, and was told it was a really great program. “I just wanted a good coach to give me a good experience.”

Conrad will be a Business Major at LCCC. At this time is unsure what business program he wants to be apart of but will figure it out later down the road. He is hoping to own his own business of some kind in the near future.

When asked what he is most excited about, Conrad stated “I’m excited to meet new people, make new experiences, and just get better at playing soccer.”

Conrad’s love of soccer comes from just playing the game and that is shown both on and off the field. He also stated that having teammates is one of the best parts as well.

While leaving Rock Springs is an exciting new adventure, Conrad stated that what he will miss most are his old teammates and his coaches.

Head Coach, Alan Wendlandt stated, “I am really excited for Hudson signing for LCCC. I got the chance to coach him last year and I have him for one more season this year. He has always been a really hard worker and puts the work in at practice. He comes prepared and determined. I am excited to see what he has in the future at the college level.”