Hudson Garner signs letter of intent for baseball

Hudson Garner with his family and coaches – Wyo4news photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Hudson Garner signed his letter of intent with Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Oregon. He will be playing baseball as a catcher and outfielder.

Garner decided to go to Blue Mountain Community College because it reminded him of his home. “It’s a small town, so it reminded me of home away from home,” Garner said. He mentioned that the people there were nice as well.

When attending college, Garner is thinking about going into Criminal Justice, but for now, will go on to do General Studies until he knows for sure what he wants to do.

Garner stated, “I have been playing baseball from as soon as I could walk. I was in the Little Leagues, the Sand Puppies (later renamed the Stallions), and the Sand Lot.” Playing for the Stallions and the Sand Lot really helped him get noticed and eventually led to having the school offer him a letter of intent.

Garner talked about some things that made him love baseball. “So much is going on at a slow pace. Always something is going on. Most people don’t notice it unless they play baseball, but there’s something happening, whether it seems like it or not, including the way we talk with one another on the field,” Garner said.

Rocky Rondinelli, the American Legion Baseball coach said that in six years, eight kids from the program have gone off to play baseball all over the county and in other states. “It’s awesome to see these kids live these dreams and move on. This is hard for me. I taught Hudson for ten years. Hudson is my captain, my guy, and we had a very special bond. He does everything, in baseball and as a kid. That’s Hudson to a T. He is a coach’s dream.”

Garner is excited to be on his own, getting out of his comfort zone and trying to be by himself. He cannot wait for his next adventure. “I am going to miss my people. My family, friends and team. Wyoming in general will be missed.”