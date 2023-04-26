Jeremiah Salmo signs his letter of intent to play football

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Green River High School senior Jeremiah Salmo signed his letter of intent to play football next year at Concordia University-Chicago in River Forest, IL.

Salmo is looking to create a life and legacy to leave behind, which is a big reason why he chose to attend Concordia University. “Initially, I was always looking to be far away. I love Green River, but I think for your life to evolve you need to go and be on your own and I chose Chicago really because it is the opposite of Green River. It will give me the opportunity to go off and build my own life.”

Salmo will be studying a broad subject of business while going to college. According to Salmo, Concordia University has a lot of big internships and students can get these internships through one of the many businesses in Chicago.

He plays middle-line backer and will continue to play that position while attending Concordia University. Salmo has been playing football since the 8th grade. “Although I mostly sat on the bench that year, it helped me build the hard work part of me, and here I am today,” Salmo explained. Since then, Salmo has taken leaps. “I would say that the determination that it takes is why I love football. At any point, it can change. Really, it takes a certain amount of will and determination to overcome certain obstacles or adversity.”

Salmo stated, “I am excited about building new relationships, whether that is with coaches or players, and I am excited to build new memories with new teammates with this college football journey.”

“I will miss the lack of traffic and the places that are not super public,” Salmo said. Waiting in lines and Chicago traffic are the things he isn’t looking forward to on his new adventure.