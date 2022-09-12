John Hoyland selected Mountain West for the second consecutive week

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING — For the second consecutive week, Wyoming Cowboy place-kicker John Hoyland has been named the Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Week. The announcement was made by the Mountain West on Monday.

Hoyland was a perfect 4 of 4 in field goals in a 33-10 win over Northern Colorado last Saturday. His three first-half field goals from 23, 41 and 39 yards were critical to Wyoming’s win and staked the Cowboys to a 9-0 halftime lead.

His four field goals in Saturday’s win tied a career-high for Hoyland. It was the third time in his career that he had made four field goals in a single game. The other times were vs. Tulsa in 2022 and at Nevada in 2020.

Hoyland added a perfect 3 for 3 in PATS against Northern Colorado last Saturday to score 15 of Wyoming’s 33 points.

Midway through the fourth quarter with Wyoming holding a 16-10 lead, Hoyland kicked his fourth field goal from 35 yards out to extend the Cowboys lead to 19-10.

A sophomore from Broomfield, Colo., where he played at Legacy High School, Hoyland earned Second Team All-Mountain West Conference honors in 2020, and he was named to the 2020 Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-America team.

Hoyland is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation in field goals made, averaging 3.33 field goals per game. He is also ranked No. 6 in the nation in scoring, averaging 12.3 points per game.

He has made 10 of 11 field goals he has attempted this season, including a career-long 55-yard field goal. Hoyland is a perfect 7 of 7 in PATs on the season.