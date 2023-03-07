Josh Webb named Head Coach of GRHS Boys’ soccer team

Josh Webb with daughters after 2021 4A Girls’ State Soccer Tournament. Photo Courtesy of Lesa Webb.

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — A new season is underway for Wyoming High School Soccer. Hoping to claim a state title this year, the Wolves are welcoming a new addition to their team. This year Green River High School (GRHS) and the Wolves are excited to announce their new Head Coach, Josh Webb.

Webb has an extensive background in soccer. Webb explained that he has been playing soccer since his youth and has been coaching young athletes around Wyoming for the past 12 years. Webb began coaching in Mountain View and then continued his journey coaching Avengers, 307 Club Soccer, and Wyoming’s Olympic Development Program (ODP). To better help his journey with coaching, Webb also holds a US C license. Webb detailed the licensing factors by explaining that they go from F – A, each allowing the coach to do different things. With a C-level license, Webb is able to coach all the way to the collegiate level.

Webb detailed that the reason he wanted to coach at the high school level was, “I like coaching. The boys’ position became open and I wanted to coach boys.” This season is filled with a lot of new adventures for both Webb and the team. Webb stated that the thing he is most excited about this season is, “I’m excited to work with these boys, they’re fun! Also, just to see what this season holds. We are going to take this year one game at a time.” This year GRHS has moved down to the 3A division in the state, playing new schools that they have not played in the past as they were listed as a 4A school.

Webb also explained the incredible talent he has seen within the team already. As of right now, the team as a whole currently has 31 showing up to practice but did state he does imagine more coming in as other sports come to a close. When asked about the season as a whole, Webb noted, “If I can create the right environment and things like that then hopefully we can create a great culture.”

With the season just beginning and a load of things still to learn, Webb explained that the overall goal of the season is to get the seniors into the recruiting field and to take one game at a time. “We’ll just take it one game at a time and see what the season holds. I’m excited!”

Webb detailed his coaching style by being very developmental. He also noted that he is very team oriented while also introducing individual plays. “I put the team first.”

Webb ended by stating, ” I am just really excited for the season and excited to see what the season holds. Coaching high school is a new experience for me since I’ve mostly done clubs, but I’m excited.”