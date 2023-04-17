Josh Wisniewski named 3A Wrestling Coach of the Year

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Now that winter sports have come to a close, the Wyoming Coaches Association has released the names of the many coaches who have been named Coach of the Year. One of those coaches being Green River’s very own, Josh Wisniewski.

Earlier this year, the Green River Wolves competed at the State Tournament in Casper, WY. With a very strong group of young men and women, the Wolves were able to bring home the State Title with a total of 223.5 points.

Before departing to the State Tournament, Wisniewski stated, “My philosophy is to teach a culture-oriented team that wants to be the very best people we can be. Whether it’s in the classroom, in the community, or on the wrestling mat, we really want our kids to be good people first. You have to be a great person before you can be a great wrestler”. Wisniewski wrestled for two years at WWCC and two years at Chadron State College. While wrestling, Wisniewski obtained his teaching degree with the overall goal of helping his future and current students become stronger individuals and leaders.

