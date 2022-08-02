Kaelea Gibson signs letter of intent

Photo submitted by Kendra Gibson

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

Rock Springs- On Wednesday, July 27, at 4:00 p.m. GRHS Track and Field student Kaelea Gibson signed a letter of intent for Colorado Mesa University.

Gibson started track in middle school, and her love for it only grew throughout high school. “I like being a part of a team. Track is super fun and it makes me happy,” stated Gibson. Over the years she has learned that commitment is essential when it comes to track and field. It takes hard work and dedication to be able to stand out, especially to college recruiters.

Gibson is very thankful for the experience stating, “I am super thankful for the coaches who pushed me, my parents for supporting me, and also my teammates.” Gibson plans on joining the CMU track and field team and majoring in business starting this fall.