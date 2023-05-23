Kaleb Farris signs letter of intent for wrestling

Wyo4News Photo

Jesse Rivera, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs Kaleb Farris signed his official letter of intent this afternoon with Ellsworth Community College for wrestling. Farris chose Ellsworth Community College because “In my honest opinion, it feels most at home than any other colleges I’ve visited.”

Farris says he has been wrestling for about five years and his favorite part of the sport is just working hard and the push.

Farris plans to study Business Management during his time at Ellsworth Community College. Though Farris explains how he will miss his coaches and teammates, he also expresses his excitement for a new environment with new coaches, peers, and teammates.

Farris’ advice to future athletes looking to advance to a collegiate level is to work hard and not allow anyone or anything to interfere with their goals or bring their spirits down. Finally, Farris would like to say thank you to his coaches and everyone who was with him today as he signed his letter of intent to Ellsworth Community College for wrestling. Congratulations Kaleb Farris, and good luck in your future endeavors.