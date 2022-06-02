Kayleigh Webb signs letter of intent for soccer

Kayleigh Webb with her coaches

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Today, Rock Springs graduate Kayleigh Webb signed her letter of intent for Waldorf University. She will head there to play mid-field/defense for soccer.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Kayleigh chose this college because it has a good program to build off of and grow. As well, she mentioned that the nursing program is wonderful. While attending college, she has a desire to become a traveling nurse and get her degree in the medical field.

“I have been playing soccer for about 8 or 9 years,” Webb said. She first played for the Recreation Club and then the Avengers. Her success is thanks to her coaches, especially her father, Joshua. “My favorite thing about soccer is how you make a family along the way. You learn to rely on them and they are just your home away from home. I’ve been playing with a lot of my teammates since we could kick a ball,” Webb mentioned.

“I will miss my family. We’ve been through a lot and it’s made us very close. I am the first child in our family to leave and I’ve always had them when I needed them. Now it won’t be like that,” she stated.

She is most excited to start fresh and on a clean slate from high school and just grow. “It’s not too far away, but enough for independence,” Webb said.