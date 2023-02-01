Kyler Bartlett signs letter of intent for football

Kyler Bartlett with family – Wyo4news Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Green River High School senior football standout Kyler Bartlett signed his letter of intent today. Bartlett will be going to play football for Black Hills State University.

Bartlett expressed how excited he is to study History Education. This was a major reason why he chose Black Hills State University when signing his letter of intent. “Black Hills State University has what I want to study. It originated as a teaching college. That is what I want to pursue. That was one of the main factors for choosing this college.” He brought up how the Black Hills is such a beautiful area, which also was a bonus to heading here. “It’s beautiful year-round and there are a lot of outdoor activities you can do. Also, the coaching staff and professors have welcomed me since day one when they offered me this.”

Bartlett plays offensive guard for the Green River Wolves and will continue to do so in his new venture. He played football for a total of five years.

“I am excited to meet new teammates, a new group to form a new brotherhood with. I am excited to just experience college life also,” Bartlett said.

When asked about what he liked most about football, Bartlett brought up that he really liked the brotherhood. “Playing on the offensive line you learn how to work with the other four guys. You become pretty tight-knit with them.”

Bartlett finished with a heartfelt message, saying “I am going to miss my coaches and teammates. Thanks to all my teachers, coaches, family, and teammates through this process. I couldn’t ask for a better support system.”